COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning around sunset on the evening of August 16, residential and recreational areas in Columbia Borough will be sprayed to control mosquito populations.

This spray will take place in residential and recreational areas in and around Front Street, Lawrence Street, S. 2nd Street, Union Street, S. 4th Street, Mill Street, Barber Street, S. 11th Street, S. 5th Street, Cherry Street, and Chestnut Street. The roads listed are for reference and other roads that are in close proximity may be sprayed. Residents are advised to to remain inside while the spray is being conducted. Outside activities will resume 30 minutes after the spray.

The spray will be conducted to help reduce the high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus in the area. Weather conditions could delay or cancel the spray. If the spray is canceled, it will commence on August 17.

The Lancaster County Facilities Management Mosquito-Borne Disease Program will be conducting this truck-mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation. The Lancaster and Lebanon County Mosquito and Tick Borne Disease Control Specialist and a Department of Environmental Protection biologist will be on site for the application. Lancaster County’s business license is BU 9444, and the product used will be Aquaduet applied at a rate of 1.0 fluid oz/ac. This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes.

Lancaster County residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing or implementing some form of repellent, including wearing long sleeves and pants when outside. Additionally, residents and homeowners should be vigilant of standing water, including artificial containers holding water such as buckets, clogged gutters or tarps. Something as small as a soda bottle cap filled with water can breed mosquitoes.