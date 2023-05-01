COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Columbia Borough Police Department (CBPD), a 42-year-old man was arrested for his alleged role in a shooting incident that happened in late April in Lancaster.

In collaboration with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office, CBPD officers arrested Laron Johnson on the first block of Lancaster Avenue in Columbia Borough on a warrant related to a “shots fired incident” on April 29, according to a police report.

Police say the shots fired incident happened at 5:02 p.m. on April 29 near 9th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

Johnson is being charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.