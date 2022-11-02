COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, when a male gunshot victim was brought to Lancaster General Hospital.

Police reported that the victim arrived at the hospital at approximately 10 a.m. Before receiving medical care, the victim told hospital security that he was shot on Bethel Street in Columbia around 9:15 a.m.

A detective with the Columbia Police Department went to Lancaster General Hospital, but could not speak with the victim because he was receiving medical treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Matt Leddy at 717-684-7735 (extension 7210).