COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for two men who vandalized a bridge and a dumpster.

Early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., the two men who were in a dark-colored SUV drove into River Park in Columbia Borough. The men spray-painted a dumpster, as well as a Route 462 bridge pillar.

Anyone who has more information regarding this vandalism should call the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.