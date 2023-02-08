LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, a Columbia, Pa. man was sentenced to nine and a half to 20 years in prison on firearm and drug charges.

A report from the district attorney’s office says 27-year-old Ismael Rosario of Columbia, Pa. was convicted by a jury in November 2022 on a firearm possession charge and was found guilty on Tuesday in a bench trial relating to three charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine and an additional firearm charge.

Rosario was also found guilty of misdemeanor drug possession and paraphernalia charges.

Lancaster Police organized an undercover drug detail on June 21, 2021, where undercover officers set up a $100 narcotics deal with Rosario, according to the district attorney.

Officers detained the car that they arranged the drug deal with and found Rosario, a concealed 9mm handgun, and an extended magazine that he did not have a license to carry. Police also found methamphetamine pills and over two grams of cocaine.

Once police got a search warrant, they found over 100 more methamphetamine pills, marijuana, and packaging materials.

First Deputy District Attorney Cody Wade prosecuted the case and Officer Timothy Sinnott filed the charges.