LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from the Columbia Borough Police, a burglary took place at the River Front Cottages on Jan. 13. 2023.

Police say around 10:09 p.m. the owner of the property saw multiple people trying to get into the buildings. The owner reported seeing people and a car on the property.

Police arrived and detained 18-year-old Jayden Boone, who was waiting with the car, according to the police report. Two other people ran away when the police showed up but were later detained after being chased on foot, police say.

The two people who ran away were later found to be juvenile friends of Boone.

After the investigation began, police determined that Boone allegedly drove the two other individuals to the area to enter the building.

Boone was charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Boone was transported to the Lancaster County Central Arraignment, the two juveniles were released to their parents with pending charges.