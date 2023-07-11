DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– After forging a partnership with Dauphin County, Comcast is set to provide high-speed internet access to hundreds of homes and businesses in the northern part of the county.

“This is a very important initiative for Dauphin County,” State Rep. Joe Kerwin said.

The lack of reliable, fast internet service in more rural pockets of Pennsylvania became a drastic problem during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard to believe that in 2023 a lot of people still don’t have access to high-speed, reliable broadband,” Comcast Director of Government Affairs Marcie Callan said. “That’s one of the things that Comcast is committed to making sure we solve.”

Education systems within the county are banking on this project making a major difference with how important internet is in schools today.

“Connectivity is such a big part of education now,” Halifax Superintendent Dave Hatfield said. “This whole project brings a reliable resource to our students and our families to stay connected.”

The groundbreaking for northern Dauphin County comes at a time when the federal government is handing out billions of dollars to states with the goal of closing the gaps in internet service.

However, this project was underway before that. The county knew that federal money would be coming at some point, but it knew that it couldn’t hold out.

“I’m a northern Dauphin County resident myself,” Kerwin said. “I have seen this first hand. Connectivity issues are a major issue.”