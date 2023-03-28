DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners laid out their plans for the year ahead in their “State of Dauphin County” address at the Harrisburg Hilton on Tuesday evening.

The commissioners touted accomplishments from the last year including mental health prioritization, and one that caught the mayor’s eye.

“One of [the accomplishments] was affordable housing, which is near and dear to my heart. If they receive more funding they’re going to help renovate Harrisburg and Dauphin County,” said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams.

The commissioners made a point to say they don’t let partisan politics get in their way when working together. The commissioners did say they need more staff after some left during the COVID-19 pandemic.