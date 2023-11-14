YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving may be around the corner, but Christmas is not too far off either.

The community Christmas tree has just arrived in York. The tree is 30 feet tall and it was not originally meant to be a Christmas tree.

Scott and Debbie Young of Dover donated the large tree.

“They saw it on the news and they were in the process of moving it into the house and they said ‘We might as well see what happens’. We blocked school buses; kids were late for school. People were lining the streets (to see the tree),” Kate Harmon said.

Harmon said that crews will be working on it throughout the week to get it ready for the annual lighting, which will be on Friday, Dec. 1.