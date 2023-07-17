HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One week after a fire devastated Harrisburg’s Historical Broad Street Market, the community is working hard to rebuild. Even with the brick building out of commission, the market had a good first week back in business.

On Saturday, Broad Street Market hosted its Christmas in July event that’s been scheduled for several months. After the fire, the event also served as a fundraiser and a way to support businesses.

Organizers said hundreds of people attended the event, some even came from out of state.

The stone market building that was not affected by the fire was open as usual and dozens of brick building vendors set up outside the courtyard.

The market has been seeing donations from around the community, including the Harrisburg Senators, and individual community members. In addition, a fundraiser for workers had raised almost $13,000.

“It gives all of us hope, and it keeps us going especially after such a tough week, just to see that there are people willing to get on board and help and do whatever they can to lend a helping hand,” executive director for the Broad Street Market Tanis Monroy said.