HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Community Tree Planting will be held in Harrisburg on April 21 and April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tree planting will take place between Division and Maclay Streets, from 2nd to 7th Streets.

“Trees provide essential ecoservices to urban areas, like cleaning and cooling the air, reducing

storm water runoff, and taking up carbon, while also adding tremendous beauty to our homes and streets,” said City Forester Ellen Roane. “Yet for far too long, the rate at which street trees are removed in Harrisburg has exceeded the number that are replanted, resulting in a net loss of tree cover. In recent years, in an effort to reverse this trend, significant funds have been allocated to the Shade Tree Program toward the purchase of new street and park trees.”

Adults wishing to volunteer should fill out a form for each individual and children under 18 may be included in the same form as the adult.

The city has planted approximately 500 trees since 2019. Each spring and fall a different community is targeted for the City’s Community Tree Planting.

“We are always looking for neighborhoods in need of trees where resident interest in increasing tree cover is also high,” said Roane. “If you know of such a site, or would be willing to help with outreach to such neighborhoods, please let us know!”

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Those who sign up for the Friday, April 21 tree planting are asked to meet at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 9 a.m. People who sign up for the Saturday, April 22 planting are asked to meet at Goodwin Memorial Baptist Church at 9 a.m.

Volunteers will be provided with hand tools, work gloves, water, and snacks, but are invited to bring their own.