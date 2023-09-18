CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– Hundreds of jobs and about a half billion dollars are on their way to the Midstate, which comes after a big announcement on Monday in Cumberland County.

It happened at the Pratt Industries plant in Carlisle. The company makes corrugated cardboard boxes.

The company originally started in Australia, it’s American headquarters are in Georgia. But it’s investing half a billion dollars on a major expansion in Pennsylvania.

“These are the kinds of investments that Mr. Pratt just announced that make a real difference in our commonwealth. And it shows that the bond between Australia and Pennsylvania – well that’s incredibly strong,” Governor Josh Shapiro said.

Governor Josh Shapiro, and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger joined Pratt Industries’ Executive Chairman Anthony Pratt for a tour of Pratt Industries’ advanced manufacturing plant in Carlisle and announced a major economic development investment in the Commonwealth. SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 – CARLISLE, PA

State Senator Greg Rothman, a Republican, was there too supporting the move. The Pratt Plant is in his district.