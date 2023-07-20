LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Taking a trip on the Conestoga River can be a good way to enjoy nature and get away from reality for a bit.

“Once you get on the water and you go with it, you realize life looks different from the water,” said Todd Roy, the executive director of the Conestoga River Club.

However, getting in and out of the river at its access points is difficult and dangerous. It’s not easy for most people and a large number of people using the river have some form of disability. There are currently no ADA-compliant guidelines, but that will change.

“Not all individuals with disabilities have access to a river right in their hometown,” said Jennifer Eaton, the chapter coordinator of Susquehanna Valley Team River Runner.

After getting approval to enhance the access points, the updates are under a term called “universal design.” It allows the land to remain natural, and its sustainability factor is important to keep the river’s legacy intact.

“Universal design will make it more appropriate and adaptive to anyone who uses it,” said Eaton.

This is a major step that the Conestoga River Club has been chasing for several years.

“We’re not just talking about a plan,” said Roy. “Now we are talking about how to execute it.”