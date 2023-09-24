(WHTM) — The rain did not stop the annual Conewago Country Fair.

Instead, part of it was moved inside. The fair and silent auction supports the Conewago Elementary School in the Lower Dauphin School District.

It is the only fundraiser of the year. The money raised helps fund class field trips, assemblies, and classroom supplies.

“We found that this is a really fun and easy way for us to make money for the PTO and everybody just has such a great time,” Alaina Lemelin said.

There were carnival games, a petting zoo, and an inflatable obstacle course. This marked the 54th year of the fair.

