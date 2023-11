DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Conewago Elementary School will be dismissing early on Monday due to a water outage.

The Lower Dauphin School District says the school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Any parent who needs to change their Pickup Patrol should contact the office at 717-367-7233.

This early dismissal only affects Conewago Elementary School and all other schools will continue to operate on a normal schedule.