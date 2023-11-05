ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A dead skunk was found with an unvaccinated dog and puppies on Nov. 1 in East Berlin and the skunk was then transported to the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory (PADLS) for testing.

Upon testing, the PADLS confirmed that the skunk had rabies and determined the affected area to be between Pondtown Road and Lake Meade Road in Latimore Township.

Rabies can infect humans and other mammals and can be transmitted through a bite or scratch from an infected animal.

If you believe that either you or someone you know is infected by rabies, contact your healthcare provider or the rabies hotline at 877-PA Health.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the following are ways to prevent rabies: