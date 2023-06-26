LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate Congressman Dan Meuser visited the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center on Monday.

On a tour, Meuser learned how the center trains young people for their careers.

He said he’s going to try to bring in state and federal funding to help it expand so it no longer has to turn away students.

“And here, as stated, they turned away 87 young people who were looking to improve their skills to get into the workforce, that, that’s terrible,” Meuser said.

The Lebanon County Career and Technology Center offers 27 training programs to eligible high school *and adult students.