LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The $70 million construction project for the Route 222 and Route 30 interchange is over three months in.

One of the bigger issues has been on Route 30 East. Currently, one its lanes are closed when approaching the interchange causing major backlogs.

PennDOT’s David Thompson says that the lane could re-open in the coming months.

“Once we get that third lane back open to the ramp to 222 North I think that’ll take care of that issue when that happens hopefully in the spring sometime maybe,” he said.

Thompson says work has been smooth so far.

The finished product will add a second lane to Route 222 South leading to the merge with 30 West. That’s a spot where major traffic tends to happen during the morning commute and evening rush hour.

Route 222 will go from a total of four lanes to six.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Safety has been a priority and no major accidents have been reported.

“It doesn’t appear that we’ve had any real major crashes through that area,” Thompson said. “We’ve had some fender benders that have clogged things up.”

Traveling in heavy traffic can get old quick. Thompson says the work is still on pace to be done by the original 2027 timeline.