SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Union Summit apartments inside the Susquehanna Union Green community neighborhood are now accepting waitlist applications as they near the end of construction.

The Susquehanna Union Green is a pedestrian-oriented town center-style neighborhood, which was developed by Vartan Group Inc. Construction on the Susquehanna Union Green development officially broke ground in November 2019, according to its website.

Since its groundbreaking, the all-encompassing neighborhood community has grown substantially by breaking ground on multiple projects such as office buildings and a child care center named Kiddie Academy. The area also includes a Wendy’s and Panera Bread (which has temporarily closed), two-story family homes, and soon the Union Summit apartments.

Construction of the Union Summit apartment complex began in August 2022. It will be comprised of 5 different apartment buildings, creating a total of 120 apartments that range in size from 940 square feet to 1,156 square feet, according to Audra Siburt, marketing communications specialist at Landmark Homes.

Vartan Group Inc. is also the developer for the apartments, and Landmark Homes is the general contractor.

According to Siburt, the insides of the three-story apartments are very spacious and well-lit, and the spaces are also finished with granite countertops and vinyl plank flooring.

According to the property management company Wolf Kline, the apartments have two different floor plans available for people to choose from:

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom

One-bedroom, one-bathroom with a den

Currently, Wolf Kline is accepting waitlist applications for the Union Summit apartments — if you are interested in submitting an application you can click here to apply.

The Union Summit apartments are expected to have their first residents moving in as early as May 2023.