HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is alerting Harrisburg residents that there will be disruptions to traffic and parking in the area of Verbeke Street next week due to emergency construction.

An emergency sewer repair project will begin Monday, January 15 on Verbeke Street, north of the Broad Street Market. Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to the company, a bypass pipe and pump will be set up today and remain in use until the construction is complete. Due to current weather forecasts, the company says the site will closed until the work can be completed to prevent further damage.

Map of street closures, courtesy City of Harrisburg

Due to the construction, the following restrictions will be in place: