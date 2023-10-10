YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Construction projects will be closing several roads in York City this week.
The city says work is pending weather or other unexpected events. Closures will be in place for the remainder of the week and are expected to affect traffic in the city.
Single Lane
- Rathton Road between South Queen Street & Irving Road
Road Closures
- Oak Lane between West College Avenue & Kings Mill Road (Wednesday,
October 11th 8:00 am – 1:00 pm)
- Kings Mill Road between South Pershing Avenue & Manor Street (Wednesday,
October 11th 8:00 am – 1:00 pm)
- Oak Lane between West College Avenue & Kings Mill Road (Thursday, October
12th 30 minutes)
- Kings Mill Road between South Pershing Avenue & Manor Street (Thursday,
October 12th 30 minutes)
- College Avenue between South Penn Street & South Pershing Avenue (Friday,
October 13th 7:00 am – 4:00 pm)
- Oak Lane between West Princess Street & West College Avenue (Friday, October
13th 7:00 am – 4:00 pm)