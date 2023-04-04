HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Tuesday, April 4 that a 4.8-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County is set to resume.

This project extends from Cameron Street in Harrisburg, through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Weather permitting, night work will begin on Sunday, April 16, with work hours being from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be short-term lane closures due to the construction. This project includes concrete patching, milling, paving, and other work on the I-83 mainline, as well as on ramps and bridges within the project limits.

Weekend ramp closures are planned for June 3 through July 16, weather permitting. Updates, including detour information, will be issued in advance of the closures.

Below is a map of where the work is scheduled to take place.

Map Courtesy of PennDOT

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $4,884,987 project. Work is expected to be completed by November 20, 2023.