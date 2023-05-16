HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a long-term traffic pattern will be implemented on the westbound Route 22/322 bridges on Interstate 81, as well as the ramp from Route 22/322 east to Interstate 81 north in Dauphin County.

PennDOT states that traffic will be shifted so the bridges can be milled and paved, and to replace expansion dams.

Work to place a barrier on the roadway has been scheduled to begin on Route 22/322 West at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 and the work should be completed by the next morning.

With the barrier in place, all traffic will be shifted to the left lane, along with a 12-foot travel lane and a six-foot shoulder being available for drivers.

This work is part of a project that includes bridge preservation work on I-81 from Progress Avenue in the City of Harrisburg to the Susquehanna River at the George N. Wade Bridge in Susquehanna Township. It also includes Route 22 from Elmerton Avenue to about 0.5 miles north of I-81 in the city.

A map of where the barrier will be put in place is below:

The full project is slated to be completed by Oct. 27, 2023.