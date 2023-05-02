GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Hamburg are investigating multiple thefts from construction sites that have occurred in multiple Pennsylvania counties.

According to State Police, between the dates of April 28 and May 1, someone stole a green Ford F-150 four-door pickup belonging to H&K Group from their construction site for the Interstate 79 widening project.

State Police also said that the suspect used the vehicle to commit other thefts from different construction sites around other counties.

Troopers say the truck later returned and removed an H&K utility trailer containing a John Deere gator from Interstate 78 in the area of Gensinger Road.

The utility trailer, as well as the gator, were recovered in Quarryville, Lancaster.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Hamburg at 610-562-6885.