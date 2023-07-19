PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture issued a warning on July 18 for consumers to discard Dove Song Dairy brand raw goat milk products, due to possible contamination.
Yesterday morning’s announcement comes after three cases of people who consumed the products and became ill with campylobacteriosis, were reported by the Department of Health
Raw milk samples tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture are presumptively positive for the contaminant Campylobacter.
The department says all sell-by dates of raw goat milk from Dove Song Dairy should be discarded and anyone who consumed the raw goat milk should contact a physician if they become ill.
According to the Department of Agriculture, these products were sold at the following locations:
Berks County:
Dove Song Dairy, 108 Seigfried Rd, Bernville
Multiple locations of Kimberton Whole Foods
Local Leaf Market, 3071 W Philadelphia Ave, Oley
Chester County:
Multiple locations of Kimberton Whole Foods
Lancaster County:
Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 E Main St, East Earl
Nickle Mine Health Foods, 2123 Mine Rd, Paradise
Lehigh County:
Healthy Alternatives Food, 7150 Hamilton Blvd, Trexlertown
Schuylkill County:
Healthy Habits Natural Market, 1120 Center Turnpike, Orwigsburg