PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture issued a warning on July 18 for consumers to discard Dove Song Dairy brand raw goat milk products, due to possible contamination.

Yesterday morning’s announcement comes after three cases of people who consumed the products and became ill with campylobacteriosis, were reported by the Department of Health

Raw milk samples tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture are presumptively positive for the contaminant Campylobacter.

The department says all sell-by dates of raw goat milk from Dove Song Dairy should be discarded and anyone who consumed the raw goat milk should contact a physician if they become ill.

According to the Department of Agriculture, these products were sold at the following locations:

Berks County:

Dove Song Dairy, 108 Seigfried Rd, Bernville

Multiple locations of Kimberton Whole Foods

Local Leaf Market, 3071 W Philadelphia Ave, Oley

Chester County:

Multiple locations of Kimberton Whole Foods

Lancaster County:

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 E Main St, East Earl

Nickle Mine Health Foods, 2123 Mine Rd, Paradise

Lehigh County:

Healthy Alternatives Food, 7150 Hamilton Blvd, Trexlertown

Schuylkill County:

Healthy Habits Natural Market, 1120 Center Turnpike, Orwigsburg