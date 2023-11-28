STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested in Straban Township, Adams County on Friday on charges including impersonation of a public servant and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police say they pulled over 55-year-old Johnny Jackson shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday for driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Once the vehicle was pulled over, police say they found that the license plate was covered in a substance that made it unreadable and the vehicle had an auxiliary light that flashed red and blue when turned on.

Police say the vehicle also had a pick axe style weapon located in the front seat. After the vehicle was seized and searched, police say they also found a 9 mm handgun with no serial number located in the center console as well as several other police-related weapons, an NYPD hat, and a handcuff key.

After pulling him over, police say they also found that Jackson had a previous felony conviction.

According to online court documents, Jackson is now being held at the Adams County Prison.

He is facing one felony charge for possessing an illegal firearm, a misdemeanor for impersonating a public servant as well as several other charges. He is being held on $30,000 bail.