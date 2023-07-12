YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was convicted of murder in another state is facing human trafficking and prostitution charges in York County.

According to the charges filed by York County Regional Police, Joshua McAusby, 49, allegedly threatened a woman to have sex with another person three different times since June 2021.

One of the meet-ups happened at McAusby’s apartment around Thanksgiving 2021, while the other two times were at a different apartment, according to police.

According to McAusby’s criminal history, police said they found out he was convicted of murder in Florida. The woman told police that McAusby would physically harm her if she refused to have sex with the other man.

In Facebook messages, police said they saw details regarding how McAusby set up the sexual encounters. After being paid money, McAusby would allegedly make arrangements for the woman and another person to meet and have sex.

McAubsy faces felony charges that include counts of trafficking in individuals– recruit/entice/solicit/etc., trafficking in individuals– financial benefit, promoting prostitution, and criminal use of a communication facility.

McAusby is being held in York County Prison with bail denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.