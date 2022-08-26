BERWICK TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner has been called to a crash in Berwick Township, Adams County.

According to the Adams County 911 Dispatch website, crews were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Green Springs Road and Abbotstown Pike.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Pennsylvania State Police are on scene, according to the dispatch’s website.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

No word on how many have died or what caused the crash.