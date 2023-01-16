PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire at 23 Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16.

York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming their neighbor’s house was on fire. Czech confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene.

A possible entrapment was also reported, and the log claimed that firefighters found a patient and performed CPR, according to Czech. It is unclear at this time how the person lost their life.

The Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire.