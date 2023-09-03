EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner, the coroner was dispatched to the 100 block of Manchester Street in East Manchester Township around 1:35 p.m. today to reports of a man being found dead in a corn silo.

The coroner states that Steve Gross Jr., 55, was found unresponsive in the unloading chute of a corn silo and was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters helped remove the victim and the coroner states that it is unknown how Gross Jr. entered the silo. The coroner’s office says Gross Jr. lived on the property.

Deputy Coroner Molly York was the one who responded to the scene, investigated, and certified the death.

The coroner’s office says OSHA has been notified due to the incident being a workplace death.