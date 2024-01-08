WEST MANHIEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in York County on Monday morning.

According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Management, a fire call was made at 10:42 a.m. in the 2000 block of Black Rock Road in West Manheim Township.

When units arrived on the scene, they reported that the home was fully involved in fire. Czech has told abc27 that a helicopter was required to fly at least one patient to the hospital and that the coroner was requested to be at the scene.

As of 12:07, the fire was deemed under control, which is according to Czech.

Black Rock Road is currently closed between Musselman Road and Dubs Church Road.