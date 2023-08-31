FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man is dead a week after he was hospitalized from a motorcycle crash in Franklin County.

Ralph Space, 76, was pronounced dead at York Hospital after crashing a motorcycle when he tried to avoid hitting a deer, the York County Coroner’s Office wrote in a report.

Space was rushed to the hospital after emergency personnel found him, however, he ended up succumbing to his injuries one week after the crash on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The report states that Space’s cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained from the motorcycle crash, and it is considered accidental.

According to state police in Chambersburg who are investigating the crash, Space was traveling along the 6000 block of Old Forge Road in Quincy Township on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

A deer is believed to be the reason why Space ended up going off the side of the road and crashed. According to state police, Space swerved to avoid hitting the animal and was thrown off the motorcycle, the coroner wrote.

It was noted in the report that Space was not wearing a helmet when he crashed his motorcycle.

There is no scheduled autopsy, and the crash is still under investigation.