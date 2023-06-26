YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man died from his injuries after being in a crash that happened more than a week ago, according to the coroner’s office.

Angel Torres-Plaza Sr., 59, was driving west on Route 30 in the area of Kreutz Creek Road in Hellam Township when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree before going down an embankment on Wednesday, June 14 just after 1:20 a.m., a coroner’s report says.

Crews had a difficult time extricating Torres-Plaza who was rushed to the WellSpan York Hospital for treatment of his major injuries.

Torres-Plaza died nine days later at the hospital on Friday, June 23, the report reads.

Township police are investigating the crash and it was noted in the report that Torres-Plaza was using his seatbelt.

There is no autopsy scheduled, the coroner said, but a toxicology report was obtained.