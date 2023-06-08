YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– One person has died after a house fire in York County early Thursday morning.

According to the county’s coroner’s office, an 88-year-old man was found dead after a fire broke out at a residence along the 700 block of Glen Rock Road in Springfield Township just after 12:50 a.m.

Details about the fire are limited, but a Pennsylvania State Police and State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause.

There is no scheduled autopsy, the coroner’s office said, but the cause of death will be released pending a toxicology report.