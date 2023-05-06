HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg School District partnered with KRAPF School Bus Company to host Cougar Community Day.

Students and their families got to enjoy games, food, and entertainment.

KRAPF School Bus Company is also looking to recruit more drivers. Interested adults were able to test drive a school bus and learn more about becoming a bus driver.

Ann Black, a recruiter for KRAPF School Bus Company said, “It’s great for the community when you live here and work here, you can also bring your children on the bus, it’s a part-time position and so that’s kind of a perk, that’s how I started, driving with my daughter as well.”

Tiffany Laing, a Family Engagement Coordinator for Harrisburg School District said, “Harrisburg School District is committed to our families and we want to connect, engage and we want to have a good time, we want our families to know that they’re appreciated.”

For more information about becoming a school bus driver, click here.