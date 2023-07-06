HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg City Council approved funds for the American Rescue Plan to help with numerous programs and initiatives.

One program receiving the most funds is the Hall Manor swimming pool in South Harrisburg. Their initiative will receive $8 million to spend over the next three years.

“It’s been defunct because the city hasn’t had the funds to repair it,” Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel said.

The $8 million is more than the City Council allocated to home repairs of low-income residents, demolishing blighted houses and a bridge housing program for homelessness.

However, many in Harrisburg believe it will be a good way to entertain kids and keep them away from crime and drugs.

“We offer more items or more things to do at the pools after school and throughout the summer as well,” the director of parks and recreation for the city Dave Baker said.

So, where does the project of the pool go from here?

“Now that the money is appropriated and cleared, we can get together with consultants and groups,” Maisel said. “We get to work together to determine what the pool is going to get to look like.”