MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown Borough Police say someone is passing counterfeit money at local businesses.

Investigators say they have had two different incidents where businesses realized someone had passed phony $100 bills.

There is no word yet on any possible suspects, and police are asking all businesses and organizations in Middletown to look out for signs of counterfeit money.

This includes any missing watermarks and identical serial numbers on multiple bills.