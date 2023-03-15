(WHTM) — Primary Election Day is just two months away, and counties across Pennsylvania are getting ready.

Candidate names appear on Pennsylvanian ballots in a random order, but candidates and their representatives draw lots to determine the order in which the names will appear.

The drawing happened on Wednesday morning in Perry and York Counties.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The best way for us to do that and fairly to do that, we have ping pong balls. We had eight balls in our basket, and we started with the Republican side and everyone picked a ping pong ball and the lowest ball is how you would be placed on the ballot,” said Sarah Geesaman, director of Perry County elections and registration.

Primary Election Day is set for May 16, 2023.