SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner has released the names of the married couple involved in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend.

The coroner was dispatched to the 2800 block of Glen Hollow Drive in Springettsbury Township where a female was found dead after an apparent shooting.

According to the coroner, 55-year-old Brenda Bowersox was found at 8:56 a.m. with multiple gun shot wounds and pronounced dead at the residence at 9:17 a.m. on July 23.

The coroner said 60-year-old Steve Bowersox was also found critically injured with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and transported to Wellspan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:31 a.m.

The York County Coroner has ruled the incident a murder-suicide saying that Steve Bowersox initially shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

The incident is still under investigation. According the coroner, no autopsies will be conducted but routine toxicologies were obtained.

Springettsbury Township police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 717-757-3525.