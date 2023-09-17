YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – More names were added to the Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine.

In the pouring rain, dozens of people gathered at Prospect Hill Cemetery and Cremation Gardens in York County for the Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine Ceremony.

“We remember those who have served valor and distinction, those who demonstrated courage in the face of danger, our first responders are our local heroes,” said York County Board of Commissioners President, Julie Wheeler.

The Court of Valor is a veteran’s monument dedicated to local servicemen and women who have earned medals for valor or sacrifice while serving our country.

On Sunday, 31 York County veterans were added, bringing the total engraved honorees to 441.

“While we walk through the court of valor, were reminded that freedom comes with a cost, the sacrifices made by our veterans and their families are unmeasurable. We owe them a debt that can never truly be repaid,” said Deputy Director Veterans Affairs, Kevin Smyers.

1 name was also added to the Safekeepers Shrine, designed to honor the selfless service and sacrifice of first responders.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jacques Rougeau, Jr. died on June 17th during a manhunt for an armed suspect.

“He was the trooper that everyone liked, everyone respected, and everyone was drawn to. Having personally observed him in action, backing him up on traffic stops, interacting with the public and his peers, I can say without reservation that J was a textbook professional,” said Lt.

Joseph Spingler.

Spingler adding, Trooper Rougeau was off that day.

