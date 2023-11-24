CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– There was a crash on I-81 that caused a traffic disruption for motorists Friday, but it has been cleared.
Details of the crash are limited, but according to 511pa, there was a restriction for southbound lanes just north of Exit 49 PA 641 – High Street in Middlesex Township.
State Police said that Troopers are at the scene investigating and that more information is expected to be released later. According to a Facebook post from New Kingstown Fire Company, multiple crews were called to the scene.
There is no word if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay updated on the latest from abc27 News