CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– There was a crash on I-81 that caused a traffic disruption for motorists Friday, but it has been cleared.

Details of the crash are limited, but according to 511pa, there was a restriction for southbound lanes just north of Exit 49 PA 641 – High Street in Middlesex Township.

State Police said that Troopers are at the scene investigating and that more information is expected to be released later. According to a Facebook post from New Kingstown Fire Company, multiple crews were called to the scene.

Photo from scene of I-81 crash in Cumberland County via New Kingstown Fire Company

There is no word if there are any injuries.