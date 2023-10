HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a lane restriction and subsequent traffic jams on Interstate 83 North near Harrisburg Monday afternoon due to a crash, but it has been cleared.

According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound at Exit 43: Capitol/ 2nd Street. A lane restriction was in place.

There was rubbernecking on I-83 southbound at Exit 43 and traffic disruption because of the crash.

Details of the crash are still limited, as there is no word on any injuries.