(WHTM) — First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on 581 westbound that temporarily shut down a portion of the highway in Cumberland County.

According to PennDOT, the incident happened just after 11 a.m. in Camp Hill at mile marker 3.9 on 581 between Exit 5a to US 11 SOUTH/PA 581 WEST and Exit 3 to US 11 – Carlisle Pike.

One lane has since reopened.

According to PennDOT, there were three passenger vehicles involved. Currently, there is no word on specific injuries, though PennDOT does not believe any are major.

Traffic for U.S. 11 and U.S. 15 is currently being diverted at exit 5, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

Courtesy 511pa

Courtesy 511pa

There is also a traffic disruption on 581 eastbound in the area due to rubbernecking, according to 511pa.