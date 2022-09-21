CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes of Route 581 west in Cumberland County.

PennDOT is reporting that there is a multi-vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Pa. 581 west between the Beginning of US 11 and Exit 5A; U.S. 11 South/ Pa. 581 west. All lanes are closed. PennDOT has also said there is heavy entrapment. Traffic, according to 511pa.com, is backed up all the way to the South Bridge.

PennDOT is currently working with the Pennsylvania State Police to get the stopped traffic off of the road. All other traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 83 South.

No word on any fatalities or injuries at this time. There is no word on when the road will be reopening