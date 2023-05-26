DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash is closing both left-hand lanes of I-81 in Dauphin County according to PennDOT.

PennDOT says the crash is in the median and the left lanes are closed at mile marker 71.5 in both directions.

PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told abc27 they believe a tractor-trailer rolled over in the crash.

There is no word on any injuries, what caused the crash, or how long the left lanes will be closed for.