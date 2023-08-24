DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Part of I-83 is shut down in Dauphin County for a crash Thursday night, according to PennDOT.

Details of the crash are limited but the entire length of South Bridge northbound is closed, according to an email from PennDOT.

There was no word on the number of vehicles involved or if there were any injuries. Pennsylvania State Police are handling the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story, stick with abc27 News as we will update it as information is released to us.