HOWE TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed part of US 322 east in Perry County on Monday evening, according to PennDOT.

The accident, which involved a tractor-trailer and a car, happened near Exit 34 for Newport.

Pennsylvania State Police were on-scene.

As of 10:02 p.m., US 322 east still has all lanes closed. It is not clear at this time what caused the accident, if there were any injuries, or how long the highway will be closed.