(WHTM) — A crash has closed a portion of Route 283 East near the Lancaster/Dauphin County border.

There is a multi-vehicle crash on PA 283 eastbound between Exit: PA 743 – HERSHEY/ELIZABETHTOWN and Exit: RHEEMS/ELIZABETHTOWN. All lanes are closed.

According to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler, two tractor-trailers collided in the traffic on Route 283 East for roadwork being done at Cloverleaf Road.

Crews are currently working to contain a large leak of motor oil and other fluids, Schreffler stated. No estimate of when the road will reopen. Traffic is being taken off at Route 743 at this time.

No word on injuries at this time.