GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 near Grantville has shut down the northbound lanes.

PennDOT says that the crash is near Exit 80: PA 743 – Grantville/Hershey and Exit 85B: Fort Indiantown Gap. All lanes are closed at this time.

No word on injuries or when the road will reopen at this time.