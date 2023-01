FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County is closing all northbound lanes as of 6:52 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The crash is between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.

The crash originally closed all lanes on I-81, but the northbound lanes reopened after approximately 25 minutes.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved, if there were any injuries, or how long the highway will take to fully reopen.